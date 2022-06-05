Hyderabad: MLA’s son not present during gang-rape, say police

Hyderabad: In the gang rape of the 17-year-old involving five individuals, of whom three are minors, the police have stated that one of the accused, an MLA’s son was not present in the Innova in which the assault took place. As such, officials have not taken any action against him.

The police have however clarified that the son of the MLA was present in the red Mercedes in which the survivor was picked up.

“If she informs us of the MLA son’s involvement, we will take necessary action,” the police informed.

Background of the case:

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. The matter came to light after the minor girl’s father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

The police had stated that the accused are Class 11 and 12 students, allegedly belonging to “politically influential” families. On June 3, Joel Davis, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Zone, had stated that an MLA’s son is believed to be part of the group, but he may not have been involved in the gang-rape.

The police on Sunday arrested one more accused, making it a total of four arrests in connection with the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on May 28.

Out of the four, three are juveniles and the fourth accused is a major, DCP West Zone Joel Davis confirmed speaking to Siasat.com. “The fifth accused Umer Khan is yet to be arrested,” he said.

The three juveniles (Child in Conflict with law or CCL) will be produced before the Juvenile Court for their safe custody, the DCP informed.

One accused, who was arrested on Friday, has been identified as Saduddin Malik. The police last night also seized the Innova car allegedly in connection to the rape case.

After the victim’s father filed a complaint, a police case was registered against five accused involved in the case under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis, police have recovered the CCTV footage and identified five culprits with the help of footage and the victim’s statement.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.