Hyderabad: Another minor gang-raped, 2 including cabbie arrested

Hyderabad: Yet another incident of gang rape of a minor has been reported, this time in Hyderabad’s Old City. This case comes amidst another similar incident of sexual assault that took place in Jubilee Hills on May 28.

In this case, the 11-year-old minor victim who had been residing with her grandmother and uncle, left for her parent’s house, in an auto, without informing her guardians, on May 31.

Upon her arrival, the minor found that the house was locked and decided to return to her grandparent’s home. As she waited for an auto, a cab driver stopped his car to enquire why she was waiting there.

The unknown car driver offered to drop the minor home, free of charge, upon which the girl boarded the cab. Under the pretext of giving her a lift, the accused allegedly took her to Shamshabad.

On their way, a friend of the driver boarded the car and the duo took the minor girl into a room at a nearby village and allegedly gang-raped her.

The cab driver who is identified as Shaik Kaleem Ali aka Kaleem and his associate Mohammed Luqman Ahmed Yazdani both residents of Old City’s Kishenbagh dropped the minor victim near her grandparents’ house and threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone before fleeing from the area.

Since the girl went missing suspiciously, her grandparents filed a missing complaint with the local police and initially, a case of kidnapping was registered. When the traumatised minor reached home and narrated the story to her uncle, the Moghalpura police were informed.

Inspector of Police CCS, DD. Bharosa Centre, Rukmini, counselled the victim and an investigation was launched. The sections of kidnapping in the case were altered and sections 376 DB of the Indian Penal Code, and various sections of the POCSO ACT-2012.

The police arrested the accused and they were sent to jail, after being produced before the concerned Metropolitan magistrate.