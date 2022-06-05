Hyderabad rape: 4th accused arrested, one more still absconding

Hyderabad: Telangana police on Sunday arrested one more accused, making it a total of four arrests in connection with the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills last week.

One accused, who was arrested on Friday, has been identified as Saduddin Malik.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. Following the incident, the minor girl’s father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

After the victim’s father filed a complaint, a police case was registered against five accused involved in the case under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis, police have recovered the CCTV footage and identified five culprits with the help of footage and the victim’s statement.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.