Hyderabad MMTS train cancellations on February 20, 21, 22

The authorities have also cancelled seven services between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and eight services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 20th February 2023 10:32 am IST
Hyderabad MMTS trains cancellations on February 20, 21, 22
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 33 MMTS trains in Hyderabad for three days beginning Monday due to operational reasons.

Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) connect the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and their outskirts. The popular trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters.

The SCR announced that MMTS services have been temporarily cancelled on February 20, 21 and 22.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Double-decker bus, musical fountain wow Sunday Funday visitors

Daily six services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and seven services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled.

The authorities have also cancelled seven services between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and eight services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma.

One service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli and one service between Lingampalli and Secunderabad have also been cancelled.

The SCR will also not operate one service between Ramachandrapuram and Falaknuma and one service between Ramachandrapuram and Falaknuma.

One service between Falaknuma and Hyderabad has also been cancelled.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 20th February 2023 10:32 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button