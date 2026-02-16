Hyderabad: Mob attacks drivers transporting eggs at Tukkuguda

Hyderabad: Two Muslim mini truck drivers transporting eggs were allegedly attacked by a mob at around midnight in Tukkuguda, Hyderabad, on February 15.

Syed Ali and Waseem Ali were transporting eggs from Shadnagar. At around midnight, as their vehicle reached near the Tukkuguda bus stop, around 15 people with wooden sticks and some with rods, blocked them.

Sensing danger, the drivers did not stop. At that instant, the mob launched an attack, causing damage to the windshield.

There were other vehicles behind that were also allegedly damaged.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan shared the incident on his social media platform.

Communal attack reported in Tukkuguda (Maheswaram, Ranga Reddy). Two Muslim youth Syed Ali and Waseem transporting eggs in TG 07 U7645 were stopped, assaulted and their auto damaged. Shockingly, Pahadeshareef Police allegedly delayed action. Immediate intervention needed.… pic.twitter.com/P7f7DlAfAC — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 15, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, he said as soon as he came to know about the incident, he advised them to approach Pahadeshareef police under whose jurisdiction Tukugudda falls.

“But since it was Maha Shivaratri, personnel were deployed in security arrangements across the city,” he said.

The following day, Syed and Waseem went to the police station to lodge a complaint. A case has been registered against unknown persons.

Police are verifying CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.

This is the second attack in a single day against the Muslim community of Hyderabad. Earlier, two cattle transporters were allegedly attacked by a group of 20 Bajrang Dal at the Outer Ring Road under the Vanasthalipuram Police Station limits.

Also Read Bajrang Dal attacks two people for transporting cattle in Hyderabad

Mirza Haroon Baig, the driver, and Mohammed Taher, a resident of Moin Bagh, were carrying two calves when they were intercepted and assaulted by the right-wing workers.

On information, Vanasthalipuram police reached the spot and took the attackers into custody. The vehicles were seized, and the calves were taken to a gaushala.