Hyderabad: Mob gathers in Chaderghat after Durga idol desecrated

Hyderabad: Hundreds of angry devotees came on to the roads after at Akbarbagh in Chaderghat on Saturday night after some persons desecrated a Durga idol during a procession. The incident developed around midnight and the situation was tense for quite sometime until the early hours of Sunday.

According to the Hyderabad police, a durga procession was passing on the Akbarbagh road around midnight when some persons allegedly threw an egg on the procession passing through the locality. The participants of the procession stopped in the locality and then started raising slogans.

The slogan shouting continued for quite some time in front of an apartment building after which the police in large numbers reached the spot and prevented people from entering the apartment building. K Shilpavalli, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central zone, reached Akbarbagh on receiving information and tried to persuade the gathering to disperse.

As the mob began to swell, DCP (south) Sneha Mehra, and DCP (south east) S Chaitanya Kumar, and additional DCP (Task Force) A Srinivas Rao reached the spot. Task Force teams and Rapid Action Force teams reached the spot and cordoned off the area to prevent entry of any anti-social elements.

The mob then dispersed after the police persuaded them to leave and assured them to take action after identifying the culprits. A case is booked at Chaderghat police under different sections and action will be initiated. The situation is now under control.