Hyderabad: Mobile phones, electronic items worth Rs 2L stolen from shop near Charminar

Hyderabad: Several mobile phones and electronic items were stolen from a shop near Charminar late on Friday night, June 27.

According to the police, two minors lifted the shutters of the shop, entered it and stole the cash and valuables. The robbers broke into the shop after it was shut down post 11 pm. The theft was discovered at around 2 am.

Despite heavy patrolling by the police in recent times, the valuables were stolen from a mobile phone shop, Movie Planet, located opposite Charminar Bus Stand Main Road. Reported also suggest that a substantial amount of cash was also stolen.