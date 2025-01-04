Hyderabad: Mobile science lab for govt school students launched

Hyderabad: A mobile science lab aimed at enhancing awareness of emerging technologies among government school students in Telangana was inaugurated by minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu in Hyderabad.

This initiative named the Futuristic Lab on Wheels (FLOW), is designed to bridge the gap between students and advanced technologies, fostering creativity and innovation among young learners.

Minister Sridhar Babu emphasized the significance of this mobile lab, stating that it will expose students to cutting-edge technologies that are crucial for their future development.

He urged district collectors and education officials to ensure that the lab effectively reaches students across the state.

FLOW vehicle equipped with modern tech

The FLOW vehicle is equipped with various modern technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotics, 3D printing, and Machine Learning.

Over a span of 45 days, it will travel through all 33 districts in Telangana to ignite interest in technological advancements among students.

This initiative is part of the Kalam Inspiration Yatra-33 and has been developed in collaboration with the Vande Mataram Foundation and the Telangana Innovation Cell, with financial backing of $100,000 from Salesforce India.

The minister praised this effort as a means to spark curiosity and enthusiasm for modern technology among students, indicating that future phases will focus on providing hands-on experiences with these technologies.