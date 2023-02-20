Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board elections on April 30

Hyderabad: 57 Cantonment Boards including Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) will be holding elections on April 30 as per the notification announced by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Among the total eight wards in SCB (as per the 2019 reservations), wards II, V and VI are reserved for women, while wards- I, III, IV and VII are reserved for the general category and ward VIII is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

SCB officials reportedly confirmed that the election this year would be held based on free symbols and the reservation of the wards would also be the same.

After the conclusion of the SCB board’s last term from 2015-2020, the tenure was extended for another three years.

However, the notification for elections provoked mixed responses from SCB officials with some accepting the notification, while some pointing towards the merger of civil areas of SCB with GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) would be delayed due to the electoral process.

“Though the election was pending after the end of the board’s tenure, with the MoD announcing the election notification for SCB along with other Cantonment Boards, the proposal to merge some SCB areas with GHMC will be delayed,” said Chandrasekhar Sankaran from Open Secunderabad Cantonment Area Roads (OSCAR).