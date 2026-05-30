Hyderabad beauty joins Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2026 list

Hyderabad-born model Bhavitha Mandava has achieved a major milestone by securing a place in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list. At just 26 years old, the Telugu-origin model has been recognized in the Rising Talents category for her rapid rise in the global fashion industry.

From Hyderabad Student to Global Fashion Star

Bhavitha’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Born and raised in Hyderabad, she studied Architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University before moving to New York for higher studies.

Her life changed unexpectedly when a modelling scout spotted her at a New York subway station. Within weeks, she made her runway debut and quickly became one of fashion’s most talked-about new faces.

Bhavitha later created history by becoming the first Indian model to open Chanel’s prestigious Métiers d’Art collection. Her association with luxury fashion giant Chanel grew stronger when she was appointed as a House Ambassador earlier this year.

Why Bhavitha’s Met Gala 2026 Look Sparked Controversy

Bhavitha’s debut at the famous Met Gala attracted global attention, but it also sparked a debate online.

Many social media users expected a grand couture look from Chanel. Instead, Bhavitha appeared in a simple outfit featuring denim-inspired styling and a white top. While some fashion enthusiasts appreciated the storytelling behind the look, others felt it lacked the glamour usually associated with the Met Gala.

The criticism grew so intense that some fans claimed Chanel did not do justice to her debut appearance. However, Bhavitha confidently responded to the discussion by expressing her love for the outfit and gratitude towards Chanel’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy.

Other Telugu Achievers in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026

Bhavitha was not the only Telugu achiever to feature on the Forbes list this year.

Shiva Ganesh Gaddam

Founder of Zeni5, Shiva Ganesh Gaddam was recognized in the Finance and Venture Capital category for promoting financial literacy among children through engaging comic-based learning.

Madhulash Babu Krovvidi

Founder of Edodwaja Foundation, Madhulash Babu Krovvidi earned a place in the Social Impact category. His AI-powered “FLOW Bus” mobile laboratory is bringing advanced technology education to rural students across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

With a Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia honour, a Chanel ambassadorship, international runway success, and a headline-making Met Gala debut, Bhavitha Mandava continues to put Hyderabad on the global fashion map. Her journey from a Hyderabad student to an international fashion icon is inspiring thousands of young Indians to dream bigger and break barriers.