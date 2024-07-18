Hyderabad: Moghalpura cop who thrashed public in Old City shunted out

Hyderabad: Following a complaint lodged against the Moghalpura inspector for using reprehensible language and hitting the public in the Old City, Hyderabad, disciplinary action has been taken against him and has also been transferred from the station, sources confirmed.

The officer, Durga Prasad, was seen needlessly thrashing the public – pedestrians and commuters – in the Old City.

Also Read Hyderabad: Complaint filed against Moghalpura inspector for thrashing public

The complaint was sent to the city police commissioner Kothakota Srinivas Reddy after videos of the police excesses surfaced on social media.

According to the complaint, the Moghalpura inspector was allegedly thrashing and harassing people in the night as part of the Mission Chabutra of the Hyderabad police. The programme was introduced to stop youth from hanging outside their homes late in the night.