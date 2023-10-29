Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin, who recently received the Congress ticket for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, revealed his plans for the Jubilee Hills constituency. He also expressed his gratitude to the Congress for fielding him from this seat.

“I am grateful to the Congress High Command, including Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Rahul ji, Sonia Madam, and Priyanka Gandhi Madam, as well as TPCC President Revanth Reddy,” said the Congress leader in an interview with a news channel.

When asked about the competition he faced in securing the Congress ticket for the upcoming polls, he stated, “There’s no fun in contesting if there’s no competition. As a player, I am used to competition.”

Plans for Jubilee Hills constituency after Telangana polls

If Mohammed Azharuddin wins the Jubilee Hills constituency in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls, his primary focus will be addressing the issue of the open drainage system in the constituency.

He claimed that due to the open drainage in the constituency, residents are not only facing difficulties in commuting but are also falling ill.

Speaking about development in Hyderabad, he mentioned that it has only taken place in some areas.

When asked about India’s chances of winning the World Cup, Azharuddin confidently stated that India will definitely win the tournament.

Background of Mohammed Azharuddin

Mohammed Azharuddin is a cricketer-turned-politician. He served the Indian national cricket team as a captain.

He played 99 test matches and 334 One Day Internationals for the Indian national cricket team.

In 2009, he became a member of parliament from the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.

He also served as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Now, he is contesting for the member of the legislative assembly from the Jubilee Hills constituency.