Watch: Mohammed Siraj attends Qawwali night at Hyderabad Dargah

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team’s performance in World Cup 2023 was appreciated by everyone despite losing the finals. The cricketers who were part of the team during the tournament are trending on social media platforms still and fans are still share their glimpses.

The pacer from Hyderabad Mohammed Siraj has reached his hometown and he received a grand welcome after coming back from the tournament. The cricketer’s video is currently doing rounds on internet in which he can be seen paying his obeisance at the Dargah Hazrat Syed Ahmad Baad-e-Paa at Firstlancer area of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

In the video, Mohammed Siraj can be seen wearing a black kurta pyjama and attending the Qawwali event organised at the Holy Shrine. The cricketer was surrounded by the fans while he paid a visit to the Dargah. It seems that Mohammed Siraj visited the shrine soon after returning after playing the World Cup but it is not confirmed whether the video is an old one or recently shot.

Fans of the cricketer swamped the comments box as soon the video was shared. The cricketer is currently in Hyderabad and it is reported that he might be planning to fix the date of his marriage currently. He also earlier admitted in an interview that he is engaged and will get married soon.

Watch the video below.