Hyderabad: In recognition of the global breast cancer awareness month, in October, Hyderabad’s Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (UBF) has planned to lighten up the city’s most notable monuments and historical places on Friday.

At the locations like the Charminar, the Buddha statue in Tank Bund, Prasads Imax, the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, and the KIMS Hospital, UBF will shine pink lights for the fourteenth year running.

According to the media, the Definition of notable buildings in pink is a way to attract the attention and curiosity of people and raise awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

UBF founder, Dr P Raghu Ram, said, “Hyderabad is the only city in Asia to have so many prominent buildings and historic monuments turn pink in one night in support of breast cancer awareness.”

Women of all ages must notify their doctor of any new alterations in the breast in order to win the struggle against breast cancer. The renowned breast cancer specialist advised that starting at age 40, all women should receive annual screening mammography.