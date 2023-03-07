Moodle opens its Indian subsidiary in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Moodle, global open-source e-learning management system, launched its Indian subsidiary in Begumpet on Monday. The move comes after its acquisition of the city based eAbyas Info Solutions in December, 2022.

With a physical presence in India, the company said that they can offer more personalised services to meet the specific needs of Indian educational institutions and businesses and tap into the 30 billion dollar Indian EdTech market.

The services of Moodle are used by prominent universities like the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Indian School of Business (ISB) in India.

Moodle is a software that helps educational institutions to conceptualise various courses. It supports over 41 million courses in 42 languages globally.

“Moodle is already being used by 60% of the higher education institutions here,” said Chief Executive Officer and founder of Moodle, Martin Dougiamas.

The company said that being close to its clients can help Moodle better understand the market and tailor its services accordingly.