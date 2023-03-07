‘Telangana Life Sciences Fellowship 2023’ announced

Hyderabad: ‘Telangana Life Sciences Fellowship’ to offer a learning experience at the interface of government, industry and academia have been announced for 2023.

It enables people to develop their skills and broaden their network besides contributing to the mission of advancing the quality of human lives worldwide.

Telangana IT minister, K T Rama Rao made the announcement on his Twitter account saying “Happy to announce @TS_LifeSciences Fellowship. Inviting bright & committed professionals to join us in our mission to advance the quality of human lives worldwide and contribute to our target of tripling the ecosystem value to $250 Bn by 2030.”

The minister further said that the Fellowship is a highly competitive program that will provide an opportunity for young professionals to work with a highly enterprising team and also, build a lasting network for their careers ahead.

“Telangana has been consolidating its leadership position in life sciences and we have set-out a set out an ambitious target of growing the life sciences industry from USD 80 Bn to USD 250 Bn by 2030,” added KTR.

The Fellowship application process is open for interested individuals to submit their applications by April 7, 2023.