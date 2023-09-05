Hyderabad: More gates of Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar opened

Hyderabad: Authorities have opened 12 flood gates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar on Musi River to release the water downstream as the twin reservoirs were receiving huge inflows due to incessant rain.

The city has been receiving rain since Monday. Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) opened six gates of Osman Sagar for two ft to release water downstream. The inflows were 1,500 cusecs and outflows 1,380 cusecs at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The water level of Osman Sagar was 1,789.20 ft against full tank level of 1,790 ft.

Himayat Sagar is also receiving huge inflows from upstream due to heavy rain. According to officials, the inflows in the reservoir were 4,000. Six crest gates were opened to release 4,120 cusecs downstream.

The water level in Himayat Sagar reached the full tank level (FTL) of 1,763.50 .

Following the opening of gates of the twin reservoirs, the authorities have alerted people living in the river bed and in areas along the banks of the river, which flows through the city.

Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal directed officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to alert residents in the areas along the Musi.

People in some areas of Chaderghat on the banks of Musi River were asked to move to safe places.

Meanwhile, the GHMC officials were also closely monitoring the water level in Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

Water coming in Hussain Sagar reaching near full tank level reached 513.42 meters

The lake has almost touched the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 514.75 meters. The lake has been receiving copious inflows through various stormwater drains which join it due to incessant rain.

This is the second time this season that Hussain Sagar has almost filled to the brim while gates of twin reservoirs were lifted.

The city had received heavy rain in July and after a dry spell of more than a month, rain started on Monday.

The heavy downpour has affected normal life in the state capital. Inundation of low-lying areas was reported from various parts of the city and outskirts.