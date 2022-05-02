Hyderabad: More OU students detained after burning KCR effigies

Hyderabad: Around 16 more students of Osmania University were detained by the OU police for protesting in front of the Arts college of the campus. The students were protesting against the university administration’s decision to not allow Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to visit the campus.

Senior members of the Osmania University-Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) were detained after they burnt effigies of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Chairman of Telangana Students Unemployed JAC (Joint Action Committee), K Manavatha Roy and president of the OU JAC, Pratap Reddy, were among the 16 others who were detained. Roy and Reddy were among the petitioners who appealed to the Telangana High Court last week, seeking permission for the visit.

On Sunday night, National Student Union of India (NSUI) state president Venkat Balmoor and 17 others were arrested for trying to barge into the locked Vice Chancellor’s office, breaking glass panes of the door and raising slogans against the Vice-Chancellor and the TRS government, who they alleged is impeding Gandhi’s visit to the campus.

State Congress chief Revanth Reddy said since Osmania University played a key role in first and second phase of Telangana movement, Rahul Gandhi is keen to visit the campus to interact with students and gather details. “Why is KCR scared?” he asked.