Hyderabad most booked city, reveals report by OYO Hotels and Homes

Hyderabad: A report by OYO Hotels and Homes, Travelopedia 2023, has revealed that Hyderabad was the most booked city in India in 2023. Bengaluru ranked second on the list.

The report also disclosed that Uttar Pradesh was the most visited state in the year, followed by Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

Smaller towns see Y-o-Y growth

While Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata emerged as the top four most booked cities in India, smaller towns also experienced year-on-year growth, as revealed in the report by OYO Hotels and Homes.

Meanwhile, Jaipur is recorded as the most visited city in 2023, followed by Goa, Mysore, and Puducherry.

OYO Hotels and Homes in Hyderabad, other cities

Founded in 2012, OYO Hotels and Homes is a hospitality chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes, and living spaces in many in India and other countries.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, the company serves in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

