Hyderabad: Mother attempts suicide with children; one drowns

According to the reports, the woman worked as a software engineer, and her husband often quarreled regarding their duties towards their three children

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2024 5:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man jumps into water after friends dare; dies
Representational image

Hyderabad: A three-year-old child drowned as the mother attempted to die by suicide along with her two children at Ameenpur Lake past midnight on Thursday, June 13. 

According to the reports, the woman worked as a software engineer, and her husband often quarrelled regarding their duties towards their three children. Frustrated, she decided to die by suicide with all her children. 

When Siasat.com contacted officials from Ameenpur police station, he said, “While on patrol near the lake, we heard a noise and immediately proceeded to check it. Despite the darkness, we managed to spot and rescue the women and children in distress. We swiftly transported them to a nearby hospital to receive the necessary medical care.” 

MS Education Academy

He added, “Upon arriving at the hospital, the woman regained some consciousness and informed us that there was another child with her. We went back to search for the three-year-old, but by the time we discovered him, he was dead already.”

Also Read
Inspector of CCS Hyderabad held for accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe

The police have registered a case against the engineer, whose condition is reportedly stable now.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th June 2024 5:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button