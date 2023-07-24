Hyderabad: Motorcycle jumps off biodiversity flyover; 1 dead

The bike hit the wall of the flyover in a way that the riders flung from the flyover level 2 and landed on level 1.

News Desk | Posted by Masrath Fatima | Updated: 24th July 2023 11:24 am IST
Accident (Representative image)

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a motorcycle was thrown off a Biodiversity flyover after hitting the parapet wall leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.

The incident took place on Sunday when the duo who were travelling towards Madhapur on their bike but lost control of it midway.

According to the police, overspeeding was suspected to be the reason behind the accident. However, the cops are yet to ascertain if they were overspeeding or were hit by any other vehicle that resulted in their fall.

While one of them died on the spot, the other person was rushed to a nearby private hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.

The victims were reportedly identified as Madhu, 21 from Siddipet and Giri, 24 from the Yadadri districts of Telangana.

An investigation into the accident scene is underway.

