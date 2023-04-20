Hyderabad: Motorcycles gutted in fire near Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Several motorcycles were gutted when a fire broke out at a scrapyard behind the Quli Qutb Shah Stadium near the Telangana High Court in the Old City on Thursday afternoon. However, no casualties were reported.

Fire department officials stated that some motorcycles that were meant to be scrapped were kept near a shop located behind the stadium. Suddenly, the vehicles caught fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Local residents poured water in an attempt to douse the fire. Soon after, a fire tender from Gowliguda fire station reached the spot and doused the flames. The Charminar police visited the scene and enquired about the incident.