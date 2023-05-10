Hyderabad: MoU signed to restore 300-yr-old abandoned stepwell in Falaknuma

The Rainwater Project, a social enterprise with a mission of supplying sustainable water management practices, will restore this stepwell, which is approximately 300 years old.

Published: 10th May 2023 10:44 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) proposed the restoration of the stepwell in the Falaknuma bus depot on Wednesday as part of the plan to restore step-wells throughout the city.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), and The Rainwater Project, a social enterprise with a mission of supplying sustainable water management practices, will restore this stepwell, which is approximately 300 years old.

According to HMDA’s press release, a local person named Nizam used this ancient stepwell as his personal swimming pool.

