Hyderabad: MoU signed to restore 300-yr-old abandoned stepwell in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) proposed the restoration of the stepwell in the Falaknuma bus depot on Wednesday as part of the plan to restore step-wells throughout the city.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), and The Rainwater Project, a social enterprise with a mission of supplying sustainable water management practices, will restore this stepwell, which is approximately 300 years old.

According to HMDA’s press release, a local person named Nizam used this ancient stepwell as his personal swimming pool.