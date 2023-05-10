Hyderabad to achieve 100% sewage treatment by August 15: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao said that Hyderabad will achieve 100 percent sewage treatment by August 15, 2023.

Speaking after the inauguration of a Vaikuntadhamam (crematorium) at Dhanialagutta in Begumpet on Tuesday, KTR said that 31 sewerage treatment plants worth Rs 3846 crore are being built in the city to clean up nalas flowing in the city.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who constantly criticize the water logging in the city, KTR said, “The state government spent Rs 660 crore for the flood-affected residents while the BJP leaders who keep making promises were unable to fetch a single rupee from the Centre when the city was flooded.

“Telangana government has been focusing on basic issues including basic necessities in the city which include electricity, drinking water, and roads which have been solved to a large extent,” asserted KTR.

Talking about the Vaikuntadhamam, built at a cost of Rs 8.54 crore, KTR said, “Facilities like cafeteria, dressing rooms, and others are provided here.”

Ministers @KTRBRS, @YadavTalasani and @chmallareddyMLA inaugurated Mahaparinirvana (Vaikunta Dhaamam), a modern funeral home, at Begumpet. It was developed by @GHMCOnline.



Minister KTR said that several amenities are available at the location, which includes a ceremonial room,… pic.twitter.com/jyLiJ0UIxW — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 9, 2023

Spread across four acres of land, the graveyard has an administrative block, ceremonial hall, wood storage area, four pyres, four body platforms, four waiting halls, toilet blocks, parking area, pathways, and wifi facility, among other facilities.

The minister further said that a host of new and modern initiatives from roads, flyovers, parks, and bridges have changed the contours of the city.

Under the dignity housing concept taken up by the state government, KTR said that one lakh dwelling units would be distributed soon in the city.

“To cater to the increasing needs of the growing city and its growing population, efforts were being made to provide all amenities,” the minister added.