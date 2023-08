Hyderabad: In yet another tragic incident of fire mishaps in running vehicles, a car moving on the Begumpet road near Green Lands junction caught fire on Tuesday night.

Occupants in the vehicle escaped unhurt.

The fire broke out suddenly when the Maruti Suzuki car was moving towards Begumpet from Panjagutta.

Upon noticing the mishap, cops standing near the junction rushed towards it and tried to put off the fire.

However, fire teams were called. They arrived at the spot and doused the flames.