Hyderabad: MS Junior College students shine in Intermediate exam

Hyderabad: The students of MS Junior College have once again demonstrated outstanding performance in the intermediate examinations.

Jawaria Noor (HT no: 2460210018), a student of MS Junior College, has secured the top position in the Telangana State Intermediate BiPC examinations, scoring an impressive 993 out of 1000 marks.

In the MPC Intermediate second year, Hafiz Afaf Ahmed (HT no: 2460209748) also achieved a remarkable score of 993 out of 1000, securing the second position statewide in the MPC group. Notably, Afaf Ahmed is also a Hafiz Quran.

This year, a total of six students from MS Junior College have achieved the distinction of scoring above 990 in the Intermediate exams, with three students from the MPC group and three from the BiPC group.

In the MPC category, three students from MS Junior College have scored above 990, with 15 students surpassing the 980-mark threshold, and a total of 29 students scoring above 970. Additionally, 149 students have scored above 900.

In the BiPC category, three students have scored above 990, while 53 students have surpassed the 980-mark, 251 students have scored above 950, and 523 students have scored above 900.

In recognition of their outstanding achievements, the management of MS Education Academy announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for every student scoring above 990 marks.

A felicitation ceremony was organised to honour the achievements of the toppers at the corporate office of MS Education Academy, attended by chairman Mohammad Lateef Khan, managing director Anwar Ahmed, and other members of the management.

Chairman Mohammad Lateef Khan extended his heartfelt congratulations to the successful students and their parents, underscoring their achievements as a matter of pride for the community, state, and nation.