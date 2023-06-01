Hyderabad: MS launches Zaibus Skill Center for empowerment of widows

Hyderabad: The MS Education Academy, Shah Ali Banda, Hyderabad, has established a skill center aimed at empowering widows. The center, named Zaibus Skill Center, was inaugurated by AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi.

During the inauguration, Owaisi commended Mohammad Latif Khan, Chairman of MS Education Academy, and his colleagues for their efforts in setting up the center. He expressed hope that the facility would be beneficial to those in need, particularly widows, by providing training in sewing and information technology.

Owaisi emphasized the importance of establishing more centers like Zaibus Skill Center to empower individuals and improve their lives. He acknowledged his long-standing acquaintance with Lateef Mohammed Khan and expressed pride in mentioning the educational activities of MS Education Academy whenever the topic of Hyderabad’s education arose in other cities.

On the occasion of ‘Himmat Day,’ Mohammad Lateef Khan, Chairman of MS Education Academy, announced various welfare initiatives aimed at empowering widowed mothers of orphan students studying at MS. As part of these programs, Khan pledged to establish a skill development center for widowed women in Hyderabad. Today, the skill center was officially launched in Shah Ali Banda, located in the old city of Hyderabad. The center is named after Mrs. Zaibunnisa, the mother of Chairman Lateef Mohammed Khan.

Reflecting on his personal experience as an orphan and understanding the challenges faced by his mother, Khan explained that this emotional connection motivated him to establish Zaibus Skill Center. He expressed his pride in inaugurating the center for women’s empowerment and emphasized the goal of providing free training in various skills to deserving individuals.

Zaibus Skill Center offers a range of training programs, including tailoring, retail, information-enabled services, micro-enterprise development, self-help groups, Roshni clubs, and Sathi help desks. The management of the center has been entrusted to ‘Safa’, a non-governmental organization dedicated to women’s welfare.

The inauguration ceremony of Zaibus Skill Center was attended by Imtiaz Ishaq, Chairman of Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation, as well as Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director, and Dr. Mohammad Moazzam Hussain, Senior Director. Vice Chairperson Nuzhat Sufi Khan also graced the event with her presence.