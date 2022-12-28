Hyderabad: Muezzin hangs self in a Masjid in old city

Hyderabad: A Masjid Muezzin committed suicide in Bhavani Nagar area of old city. The deceased is identified as Asghar Badshah Abdul Rahi Sheik (28) hailing from Bihar has joined as Muezzin in Masjid E Fatehshah in Talabkatta area.

On Tuesday afternoon, the locals informed police about the hanging of the Muezzin in his room located on the first floor of the Masjid. On receiving the information, Mohammed Amjad Ali, Inspector Bhavani Nagar police station along with the CLUES team reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Osmania General Hospital for conducting postmortem.

“It appears to be personal reasons behind the suicide of Muezzin, we have seized his mobile phone and verifying the facts” said police.

The locals have also gathered near the Masjid and sensation prevailed in the area. The police have registered a case under suspicious death and investigation is underway.