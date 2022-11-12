Hyderabad: Muffakham Jah College organizes ‘Commencement Day 2022’

Hyderabad: Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET), Banjara Hills, Hyderabad organized the “Commencement Day 2022” on Thursday in Ghulam Ahmed Hall of Sultan Ul Uloom Education Society (SUES) campus for the newly admitted students in various engineering courses at MJCET.

The Chief Guest for the commencement day was Prof. R Limbadri, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, and Professor in Public Administration at Osmania University. The event started with a welcome address by Prof. Mahipal Singh Rawat, Principal MJCET who presented the academic report of MJCET, highlighted the students’ academic excellence, placements, and R & D projects undertaken by staff and students of MJCET.

Zafar Javeed, Honorary Secretary, Sultan Ul Uloom Education Society addressed the students and their parents and informed them that it is the 42nd batch of MJCET which was established in the year 1980 along with very few other engineering colleges in the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh, and since then it has produced a large number of engineering graduates who have been excelling in their own walks of life. He mentioned that academic excellence at the campus was possible due to state of the art infrastructure facilities, experienced faculty members, and emphasis on research and development. He further added that MJCET has 69 Ph.D. faculty members and 26 faculty members are Osmania University recognized Research Supervisors who continuously guide the research scholars allotted by Osmania University.

The chief guest Prof. R Limbadari delivered the Commencement Day Address. He advised the students to concentrate on their studies, self-learning, utilizing the available technological developments to nurture their careers, dream big and achieve excellence.

Presented on the occasion were Mohammed Waliullah, Chairman SUES, S A Wahab, Vice Chairman SUES, Masood Abdul Khader, Joint Secretary, Justice Ibrahim Ali Siddiqui, Aamer Javeed, Faiq Ahmed, members of SUES and Dr. Basheer Ahmed Advisor cum Director MJCET.

Prof. Ashfaque Jaferi, Dean of Academics, introduced the Heads of the Departments to the gathering. Prof. Syed Farhatullah Hussaini, Dean of Students Affairs proposed a vote of thanks.