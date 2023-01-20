Hyderabad: Mukarram Jah’s son Azmat likely to assume Nizam Trusts’ charge

Hyderabad: Azmat Jah who is the son of Mukarram Jah and Esra Jah is likely to assume the charge of Nizam Trusts. The announcement will be made soon.

Born in London on July 23, 1960, Azmat Jah completed his early education in England and continued his further studies at the University of Southern California.

Filmmaker by profession, Jah is likely to take charge of Nizam Trusts as per his father’s desire.

Ziyarat of Mukarram Jah at Makkah Masjid

Meanwhile, the Ziyarat of Mukarram Jah is scheduled to be held on Friday evening at Makkah Masjid.

He passed away on Saturday night in Istanbul, Turkey. Later, his body was bought to Hyderabad by a chartered flight.

In Hyderabad, the body was kept in Chowmahalla Palace where a special arrangement was made for people to pay their last respects.

Later, the mortal remains were carried to the historic Makkah Masjid. After ‘Namaz-e-Janaza’, Mukarram Jah Bahadur was laid to rest at Asaf Jahi family tombs in the premises of the mosque.

Legacy of Nizam of Hyderabad comes to end

With the passing away of Mir Mukkaram Jah, the legacy of the Nizam of Hyderabad has come to an end.

It was June 14, 1954, when Mir Osman Ali Khan designated him as the successor designate. His coronation took place in 1967 in Chowmahalla Palace.

He was officially called the Prince of Hyderabad until 1971. Until the 1980s, he was the richest person in India.

Though Azmat Jah is going to succeed Mukarram Jah, he will not get the title of Nizam IX as the Government of India through the 26th amendment act abolished titles in 1971.