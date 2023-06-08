Hyderabad: Murgi Chowk to get facelift, INTACH calls for expert involvement

Hyderabad: Indian National Trust for Art, Culture and Heritage (INTACH) requested the Telangana Government to involve conservation experts and structural designers in its attempt to give a facelift to Hyderabad’s iconic Mahboob Chowk Market, popularly known as Murgi Chowk.

Mahboob Chowk or Murgi Chowk, a construction of 1892, was built by Asman Jah, a former prime minister of the erstwhile state of Hyderabad under the Nizams (1724-1948). The chowk consisted of about more than 200 shops of bird sellers and meat shops.

The vendors stationed there have been facing difficulties over the years, mainly due to civic and infrastructure problems that have cropped up due to various reasons.

In a detailed report that delved into the intricacies that went into the construction of the market, INTACH said that it was “meticulously designed, and skillfully constructed.” A repair and rehabilitation should also be carried out in such a manner, the organisation added.

“Our Hyderabad Heritage structures are reminders of civilization, which flourished in this great culturally rich region. These must be preserved at all means,” INTACH said.

An improper drainage system that blocks the flow of wastewater is one of the problems that the report talks about. The process of meat cutting that leaves birds’ bones also contributes to this situation, the report said.

Rainwater accumulation has damaged the jack arch roof on existing shop areas, INTACH said. This can be rectified by replacing these with light or precast hollow core slabs.

“This will have very less load on the existing walls, which require minor repairs like plaster/joint filling etc,” according to the report.

The organisation, which deals with the conservation of heritage sites said that lack of maintenance was the main reason for the deterioration of the condition of the market’s buildings.

Water seeping in from the roof of buildings has led to dampness in walls and rusting of purlins, INTACH said in the report. This has also added to plant growth inside and outside the buildings, while also leading to the rotting of wood.

Earlier on Thursday, The Special Chief Secretary of Urban Development, Arvind Kumar shared an image showing the design for the new market.

The demolition process of the iconic market officially began on Tuesday, with the aim to complete the construction of a new market in its place within the next two years.

The demolition is expected to be completed within the current week. After which, the removal of debris will take place, clearing the ground for construction work to begin. The construction work is scheduled to begin next week.