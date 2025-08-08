Hyderabad’s Musi River to swell as Himayat Sagar floodgates open

Hyderabad: The Musi River in Hyderabad is going to swell as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials have opened the floodgates of Himayat Sagar.

On Friday, August 8, the officials opened another floodgate of the reservoir.

Four gates of Himayat Sagar opened

On Friday, the officials opened the fourth gate out of 17 in the reservoir.

The decision was taken after the water level in the reservoir reached 1763.15 feet against the full tank level of 1763.5.

Following the heavy rains in Hyderabad, the reservoir is getting an inflow of 1500 cusecs against the outflow of 1391 cusecs.

The four gates of the reservoir were opened to a height of one foot.

Hyderabad’s Musi River to swell

The level of Musi River is going to rise soon as the gates of Himayat Sagar are lifted to release excess water.

As a rise in the level of Musi River poses a threat to residents in the low-lying areas along the river, authorities may take appropriate steps.

More gates of the reservoir may be opened as IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rains in the next few days.

