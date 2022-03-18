Hyderabad: Muslim Graveyards in Old City neglected ahead of Shab-e-Barat

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, Wakf Board used to clean Muslim graveyards located in the Old City of Hyderabad. However, this year, some of the graveyards were neglected.

Talking to the reporter of Siasat, local people expressed their dissatisfaction over the arrangements begin made for the Shab-e-Barat.

Expressing his anger over the condition of the graveyard at Shivrampally, one of the residents said that no arrangement has been made for the blessed night. Similar views were expressed by many people over the conditions of various graveyards in Old City.

Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat, which is also known as the “night of forgiveness,” is observed between the 14th and 15th night of the Shaban, the eighth month in the Islamic Calendar.

This occasion is celebrated with great fervour all over South Asia, including in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Turkey and Central Asia including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

In the evening, many people visit the graves of their loved ones. Some also fast on Shab-e-Barat.