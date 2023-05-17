Hyderabad: Mystery over woman’s severed head at Malakpet deepens

Hyderabad: The mystery behind the severed head of a woman found at Thigalaguda under Malakpet police station on Wednesday morning is getting deeper although the six teams are working to solve it.

The head of a woman aged around 30 years was found on the bed of the River Musi on Wednesday morning. On being alerted the Malakpet police reached the spot and after examining the head shifted it to Osmania Hospital mortuary where it is preserved.

Not leaving any chance the police personnel with the help of GHMC and other local people scanned the surroundings where the head was found in the hope of locating the remaining torso.

Unable to get any success, the police now switched over to technical investigation and analyzing the feed of hundreds of surveillance cameras installed on the road leading to the spot where the head was found. The data of the nearby mobile phone tower is being analysed to get clues.

The Commissioner’s Task Force teams are also on the job to identify the woman before finding the reason for her head. The police suspect the woman was murdered brutally and her head decapitated before being dumped there.

G Shyam Sunder, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malakpet told reporters the killer packed the head in a plastic bag and dumped it in the Musi River. “Looking at the body we suspect she was murdered a few hours before, apparently on Tuesday night. Six teams are working to identify the woman and ascertain the reason for death,” said the ACP.

The police reached out to the neighbouring Rachakonda and Cyberabad police to check if there are any cases of women missing registered recently. The police in all the districts were also sent a note along with the photograph to get any clue.

The woman appears to be a Muslim and there are earrings and a nose ring intact on the body. A case is registered and an investigation is going on.