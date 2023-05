Hyderabad: Severed head of a woman was found on the banks of the Musi River that flows in the Malakpet area, on Wednesday morning.

The woman’s head bore gold earrings and other jewellery that remained intact even after being thrown in the river.

Also Read Hyderabad: 20 cars distributed under Driver Empowerment Programme

Police have reportedly suspected that the woman might have been murdered last night as an outcome of family disputes.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway as the cops scan footage of CCTVs installed nearby.