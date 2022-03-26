Hyderabad: NALSAR opens gender-neutral space for LGBTQ+ students

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of law on Saturday has announced that the campus has opened ‘gender-neutral spaces’ for LGBTQ+ students pursuing courses from the university. The university has also said that plans to move towards a gender-neutral hostel are in due course.

“We are pleased to share that in our endeavour to make our campus a truly inclusive space, the ground floor of GH-6 has been designated as a gender-neutral space with rooms allotted to students self-identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community, with plans to move towards a gender-neutral hostel in due course. The washroom on the ground floor of the academic block has also been designated as a gender-neutral washroom. The University already has an interim policy in place to address inclusivity concerns of the LGBTQ+ community, and is in the process of drafting a final policy,” a series of tweets from the university’s Twitter handle informed.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai’s Deonar is the first campus in India to have a gender-neutral hostel, creating such a hostel for the first time in India in 2018.