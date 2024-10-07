Hyderabad: Nampally Sarai repair continues to lie in disrepair

Hyderabad: The historic Nampally Sarai, originally built as a rest house for travellers using the Nampally railway station, continues to be in disuse and in shambles. The monument, which is supposed to be a listed and protected site, is currently being used as a taxi stand by the local association of cab drivers.

Also called Tipu Khan Sarai, it was built by Nawab Tipu Khan Bahadur, a high ranking noble man under the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad. He also built the Tipu Khan bridge in Hyderabad, which is also named after him.

The Nampally Sarai was also used as a guest house by the then Andhra Pradesh government after 1948, but the structure eventually fell into disuse. Currently, the state Department of Heritage is its caretaker.

In spite of more than one attempt, officials could not reached for a comment.

On visiting the Nampally Sarai, the monument was found to be in a very sorry state. With trash and filth on one side, street dogs also have made the place their home, apart from the dozens of taxis parked in the place today.

The Nampally Sarai, which is currently in a dilapidated state, also was supposed to be linked to the Nampally railway station but the plan never came to fruition. The GHMC had also reportedly planned to demolish it and build a commercial complex in its place, according to local media reports. However, so far no such plan has been announced in recent times.

A heritage activist, who did not want to be quoted, said that letting such monuments remain unused and in a dilapidated condition is the easiest way to let it die . “Basically the state government, even earlier ones, could have saved it. But clearly they have no intention to,” he added, requesting anonymity.