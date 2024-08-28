Hyderabad: National Physical Security Summit 2024 to be held on Aug 30

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) announced on Wednesday, August 28 that the National Physical Security Summit 2024 will be held on August 30.

The program will explore the theme “The Evolutionary Aspects of Physical Security in the Digital Era.” This flagship event aims to raise awareness and enhance public consciousness for a safer and more secure society. The summit is sponsored by the Association of Private Security Agencies (APSA).

As Hyderabad continues to rise as a global city, new challenges aligned with international standards are emerging. The National Physical Security Summit 2024 will review these aspects, emphasizing the growing importance of private security services in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The physical security sector is undergoing significant transformation to meet the demands of the digital age and ensure robust protection.

The event will bring influential leaders, experts, and advocates together to foster dialogue and drive positive change in creating safer environments for the same.

With nearly lakh security guards operating across Telangana, private security is crucial to the state’s overall safety framework. The summit 2024 will underscore the importance of integrating private security personnel into the broader security system through improved interactions and collaboration. The event will also focus on adopting global best practices to enhance societal safety and security.

There is an urgent need to engage citizens in the safety and security concerns of our society in a proactive manner, fostering leadership and creating a culture of security awareness. A security-conscious society is key to achieving a safe and secure environment for all, and this summit would try to create a launch pad for such initiatives.

“Today, we are also unveiling the official logo for the Physical Security Forum, which is one of the active forums of our Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC). This logo represents our collective commitment to the evolution and modernisation of the physical security landscape in Telangana and across the nation,” said the council in a statement.

The Physical Security Summit 2024 will feature a series of panel discussions that delve into the rapidly changing landscape of physical security. Experts from various sectors, including corporate security, law enforcement, and educational institutions, will share their insights on the challenges and opportunities in adapting to these changes. The discussions will emphasise the need for the private sector to evolve quickly in partnership with the government to ensure a resilient and secure society.

