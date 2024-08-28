Telangana health min asks for control rooms to monitor dengue

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Tuesday, August 27 asked officials to set up control rooms under the director of public health to monitor dengue cases.

The minister further stressed awareness drives to be conducted to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Reports on dengue cases from each district must be submitted to the district medical health officers regularly and ensure availability of doctors, and essential medicines in all hospitals across the state,” he said while chairing a review meeting at the secretariat.

The minister tasked the officials of the control room to have details of the victims of seasonal diseases who are being treated in all government and private hospitals across the state.

Narasimha directed officials to provide instructions for better control of the spread of diseases and better treatment for the victims of seasonal diseases.