Osmania General Hospital to be rebuilt with 50-yr-vision: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, August 27, held a meeting over the relocation of the Osmania General Hospital to Goshamahal and stressed the need to construct the new hospital with a futuristic approach for the next 50 years.

Addressing a Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED) review meeting Reddy said that an alternative location will be chosen for the Goshamahal City Police Academy.

Reddy further said that the land transfer for the construction of the hospital should be completed at the earliest. The architects were asked to ensure that no problems arise in the future. Additionally, road connectivity should be planned to avoid traffic issues.

Earlier this month, the Telangana government announced that the new building of the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) will be built on 30 acres in Goshamahal, while the existing old heritage building will be restored.

The foundation stone for the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building will be laid on the land of the old police quarters, Revanth Reddy informed the Assembly.

Revanth Reddy announced in response to a question by All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi over the buildings of the hospital. The former BRS government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) had decided to demolish the heritage structure of the Osmania General Hospital and build a new one on the same site.

Before losing to Congress in the Assembly elections last year, they had proposed the demolition of the old building and the construction of a modern hospital with 1812 beds in its place. The decision was met with criticism from heritage activists.