Hyderabad: AIMIM’s Naveen Yadav meets Azharuddin, likely to join Congress

Hyderabad: V Naveen Yadav, who recently resigned from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), is likely to join Congress.

Naveen filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Jubilee Hills constituency after AIMIM denied him a ticket for the upcoming Assembly polls. He said, the AIMIM did not give him ticket and instead filed Mohd Rasheed Faraz, Shaikpet corporator, though he was assured of a ticket in the current elections.

Angered over the development, Naveen resigned from the AIMIM. He had contested as AIMIM candidate in 2014 and as independent candidate 2018.

Naveen Yadav, son of Chinna Srisailam Yadav, enjoys considerable clout in the Jubilee Hills since his father was chairman of Kompally municipality and associated with AIMIM.

The Congress leaders are in touch with Naveen Yadav, and are trying to persuaded him to withdraw his nomination and support them in the upcoming elections.

Reliable sources said he had talks with Congress candidate from Jubilee Hills, Mohd Azharuddin, and other leaders of the party. They are likely to reach a consensus and Naveen’s decision will be announced by evening.