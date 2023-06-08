Hyderabad: NCAM inaugurates 3D printing facility at Osmania University

Hyderabad: The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) inaugurated a new state-of-the-art 3D printing facility at the Technology Development Centre in Osmania University on Thursday.

The facility was established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology along with the Telangana government, said a press release.

This is the first national centre for 3D printing, said Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan.

The NCAM is an apex body to build a comprehensive additive manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

It is trying to provide access to state-of-art infrastructure, enabling research and development, and promoting skill development activities to generate quality manpower in the industry, the press release said.