Hyderabad: Nearly 8K people attend food and diary expo at Hitex

Hyderabad: The three-day twin expos featuring Dairy and food products, processing & packaging held at Hitex in Madhapur on Sunday shed light on the diary industry in the state.

Telangana home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali inaugurated the expo and stated that the industry had a bright future.

The expo was organised by Media Day Marketing in support of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), Ministry of Agriculture Govt of India, Government of Telangana and MSMEs.

Around 105 exhibitors were featured in this expo including Coffee Board of India, Godrej, Creamline Jersey Products, Dodla Dairy etc showcasing their products and services. Over 7500 visitors showed up at the expo.

Also Read Hyderabad: Elderly woman scammed of Rs 50K by fraudster on OLX

Mr Soma Bharath Kumar, Chairman of Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation (TSDDCF) said at the opening of the expo, “Hyderabad needs one crore litre of milk every day but it is able to provide only 60 to 70 lakh litres.”

He also shared its expansion plans that they were planning to add 2000 more outlets across Telangana. Currently, Vijaya dairy has 1000 outlets.

“Similarly it is also expanding its products portfolio. Currently, we have 27 products and we will be adding 100 more products such as Milk Shake, Coffee, Tea, Flavoured Milk, Ice Cream, Kulfi, Cookies, Health Bars etc and others,” he added.

The expos, which are an annual event, will be held next year from March 8 to 10, 2024.