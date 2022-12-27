Hyderabad: Nehru zoological park abuzz with visitors on Christmas

Hyderabad: Thousands of people visited the Nehru Zoological park setting a record level on the Christmas occasion last Sunday.

According to the zoo officials, the place cited a huge crowd of people when compared to any other Sunday.

It being a weekend added on with a festive occasion, brought several families to the park for a day outing.

People belonging to all age categories were spotted enjoying the thrill of viewing wild animals.

The zoo’s main attraction, the birds, tigers, and reptiles are crowd-pullers. One of the biggest attractions at the zoo, especially among the kids, the battery-operated Toy Train functioned none stop to serve the crowd.