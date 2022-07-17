Hyderabad: Nepali couple arrested for house break

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has solved the Kukatpally theft case and arrested a Nepali couple along with their third accomplice who were involved in a sensational house break and theft.

The Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra in a Press Conference Saturday said Chakradharji, 32, Upendra Pradeep Shahi, 38, and Satya Darji 32 were arrested. Satya Darji and Chakradharji are husband and wife.

Police have recovered the stolen jewelry and cash worth Rs. 1 crore looted from the home of one Dharma Rao.

This Nepali gang has stolen valuables worth Rs.1 crore including RS 28.90 lakh in cash. They spent more than 1 lakh trying to escape Secunderabad railway station. They were arrested by a special operation team of Cyberabad and Kukatpally police.

According to police, the Nepali couple came to Hyderabad in search of a job and were working in the home of Dharma Rao and were living in a servant quarter.

According to police, the dacoity was planned by the Nepali couple and they sought the help of their accomplice Pardeep who came from Nepal via Lucknow. They were looking for an opportunity and when Dharmarao along with his family members went out to participate in a ceremony they committed the house break and looted the valuables and cash.