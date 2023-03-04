Hyderabad: New 300 bedded block to open at MNJ cancer hospital on March 13

Hyderabad: A 300 bedded new block is all set for inauguration in Mehdi Nawaz Jang (MNJ) Cancer Hospital to provide speciality treatment to needy patients on March 13.

Constructed at a cost of around Rs 40 crores the new facility is in line with contemporary requirements, increasing the number of beds in this hospital to 700.

Additional beds will solve the issue of overcrowding of patients who approach the hospital for speciality cancer treatment at a reasonable cost.

Keeping in mind the expected increase in the number of patients once this new block is fully operational, the Telangana government has taken concrete steps to improve the medical infrastructure by acquiring modern medical equipment and setting up modular operation theatres.

The state government has also decided to allot 2 to 3 acres of land near the hospital for future expansion keeping in mind the increasing number of cancer patients being referred to MNJ hospital.

The director of MNJ Hospital Dr Jayalatha said that a few construction delating works are pending and would be completed within a week.