Hyderabad: New-age crime needs new-age solutions, says KTR on Cybersecurity

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao stressed the importance of cyber security at the inaugural session of the Telangana State Police Centre of Excellence for Cyber Safety at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Saturday.

KTR remarked that cybercrime has entered even into politics and voters were now being lured to vote in favour of a political party by sending money through e-wallets and online transactions.

Appraising the efforts made by the police in setting up a CCTV network and use of body-worn cameras which acts as deterrence to those thinking to commit offences, KTR stated that the NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research) is already working on drafting legislation on cybercrime, which perhaps would be the first of its kind in the country, he said.

The minister also emphasised the need to publicise ‘1930’, the national cybercrime reporting helpline and requested the police department to come up with a sexual offender registry as suggested by social activist, Sunitha Krishnan.

Home minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali who was also present at the event, said that the cybercrime centre will work in coordination with police and top IT firms, education institutions and banks to counter cybercrime.

Director general of police, M Mahender Reddy said there was hardly anyone who has not been affected or been a victim of cybercrime in the current scenario and added that they are the first police organisations in the country to use this technology.