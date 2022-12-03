Telangana sets example for nation in welfare of the disabled: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that no human being is perfect in this world and that life towards perfection can be achieved only through overcoming hurdles with self-confidence.

He greeted the ‘specially abled’ on the occasion of “International Day of Persons with Disabilities” today. “Rather than being in self-deprecation, disabled should achieve their goals with self-confidence,” the chief minister called upon them.

KCR said that the state government stood by the disabled people who need support and Telangana has set an example for the country in the welfare of the disabled.

The Chief Minister recalled that Telangana has been recognized as the best state in the welfare of the disabled and bestowed awards by the union government. Aiming to pay special attention to Disabled Welfare, KCR said that the state government created the Department for the welfare of Disabled as an independent and special wing from the Women and Child Welfare department.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana Government is providing a Rs 3016 monthly pension to every disabled person in every family and instilling confidence in their lives. “In the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, the government provided Rs 500 pensions only,” he added.

KCR said that, apart from double bed room and Dalit Bandhu schemes, the government is providing 5 percent reservation in other schemes and 4 percent reservation in job recruitment to the disabled.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government is offering free coaching and study material to the disabled who are preparing for competitive exams, special allowances in the services, Advisory Board for disabled people, and established a special website to receive complaints.

KCR said that the government is making efforts to remove the obstacles faced by the disabled in their daily life by providing required Wheelchairs, three-wheeler Scotties, Crutches, etc.

Apart from setting up Ashram schools and hostels to provide special education to the disabled, the chief minister said that the state government is encouraging the disabled by providing pre-matric and post-matric scholarships.

KCR said that the state government is taking up all the necessary programmes to enhance self-esteem, self-confidence, and the empowerment of the disabled wherever there is an opportunity.

The chief minister said that the state government is preparing plans to introduce a slew of programs aimed at the welfare of the disabled in the coming days. On this occasion, KCR exhorted everyone in the society to support the disabled as one among us and put efforts for their empowerment.