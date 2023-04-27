Hyderabad: New psychological counselling centre set up at JNTU

Hyderabad: A new psychological counselling facility called ‘Santulan’ was launched at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on its campus on Wednesday.

The psychological centre was inaugurated by JNTU–Hyderabad vice-chancellor Professor Katta Narasimha Reddy. The facility includes a counselling room, psychological testing unit, mini–conference hall and a full-time psychiatrist for the staff and students of the varsity.

It offers free psycho-social support for the JNTU campus community, including one-on-one and group counselling to address behavioural issues.

“It would further help students in enhancing their coping skills and strategies which play an important role in building resilience and personal effectiveness,” said a press note from JNTU.

“In addition to these facilities offered by the centre, psychological assessments would be undertaken to help the students in understanding their personalities and prepare themselves for future endeavours,” it added.

Professor Beena Chintalapuri, who retired from Osmania University’s Psychology department, played a key role in designing the action plans required for the proper functioning of the centre at JNTU.