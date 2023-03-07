Telangana EAMCET 2023: JNTUH invites online applications

Hyderabad: Applications have been invited for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS EAMCET), a computer-based common entrance test, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH)

Students appearing for the intermediate final year exam this year are eligible to apply online via the website from March 3 till April 10.

TS EAMCET 2023 is conducted every year for admission in multiple courses in the field of engineering, agriculture, and medicine.

Dates to be noted

After the application, candidates will also be provided with an online correction window from April 12-14.

The final submission date with a late fee is May 2 and admit card will be released by April 30.

The exam for entrance into the engineering field is scheduled to be held from April 7-9 while the agriculture and medical field entrance examinations will be held from April 10-11.

Eligibility

Candidates must be citizens of India to apply for the JNTUH entrance exam.

The minimum age for the Engineering and Pharmacy courses is 16 years whereas the minimum age for the other courses is 17 years and the upper age limit is 22 years.

For Schedules Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, the maximum age is 25 years and the minimum age remains the same.

Application Fee

Candidates must deposit Rs 900 as the registration fee whereas a fee of Rs 500 will be charged for SC, ST and physically challenged candidates.

Those applying for both Engineering and Agriculture and Medical (AM) tests are directed to pay Rs 1,800 while the SC, ST and PH candidates should pay Rs 1000 via online mode.